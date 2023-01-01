Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

148,027 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

XL/Sport/XLT SuperCab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

148,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10545996
  • Stock #: 44101C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Requires Subscription

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

