2008 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 0 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10545996

10545996 Stock #: 44101C

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 148,027 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Interior Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Additional Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.