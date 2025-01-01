$13,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2008 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,582KM
VIN 5J6RE48788L803970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # W850
- Mileage 191,582 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD
Odometer: 191,582km
Price: $13,990+taxes
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Sunroof
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power locks
-Power windows
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2008 Honda CR-V