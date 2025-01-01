Menu
2008 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD
Odometer: 191,582km
Price: $13,990+taxes


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner


Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Sunroof
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power locks
-Power windows
-Cruise Control and much more.




Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

Contact Seller

VIN 5J6RE48788L803970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W850
  • Mileage 191,582 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD
Odometer: 191,582km
Price: $13,990+taxes


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner


Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Sunroof
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power locks
-Power windows
-Cruise Control and much more.




Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2008 Honda CR-V