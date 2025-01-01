$10,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Honda Ridgeline
4WD
2008 Honda Ridgeline
4WD
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
218,163KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HJYK164X8H001155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 218,163 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN!Located at B-1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
$495.00 Doc Fee
FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE
TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME
ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure
DL# 400141
For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA
CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
$495.00 Doc Fee
FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE
TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME
ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure
DL# 400141
For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA
CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zed Auto
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Sterling Edition 4WD 168,008 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 S 115,105 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport 176,738 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Email Zed Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
Call Dealer
306-502-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Zed Auto
306-502-4322
2008 Honda Ridgeline