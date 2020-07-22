Menu
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,899

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

Limited LOW KM LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

108,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5656476
  • Stock #: P1908
  • VIN: 5NMSG73E78H224995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED EDITION LOW KM



Our Hyundai Santa Fe has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Trades Welcome Aftermarket warranties available to fit every budget and need. High on value, safety and amenities, the 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe is a very good choice for a midsize crossover SUV. Coming off a full redesign last year, the latest Santa Fe is roomier, more powerful and more luxurious in feel than before, with a better balance between ride and handling dynamics. Especially relevant for families, its stiffer body structure also contributes to a greater margin of safety, as evidenced by its impressive crash test scores. More rakish-looking and with a longer wheelbase, the Santa Fe now features more room in every direction,attractive layout constructed of high-quality materials. there's a lot to like about Hyundai's midsize crossover. It looks luxurious both inside and out and might even be confused for a Lexus. The list of standard equipment is impressive, full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control and a CD/MP3 player. The midlevel SE trim features a larger V6 engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic headlights, a trip computer and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The top-of-the-line Santa Fe Limited adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof and a premium Infinity audio system with a six-CD changer.Limited feature a larger 3.3-liter V6 good for 242 hp and 226 lb-ft of torque.The electronically controlled AWD system automatically routes power to the wheels with the best traction. For improved performance in slippery or off-road conditions, a driver-selectable AWD lock provides a fixed 50/50 torque split between front and rear wheels. impressive array of standard safety features including antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), traction control, stability control, front seat side airbags, full-length head curtain airbags and active front-seat head restraints. In government crash tests, the Santa Fe received a perfect five stars for protection in frontal and side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Santa Fe earned a "Top Safety Pick" award and the highest possible rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
AWD
Dual Air Controls
5 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control
Rear Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

