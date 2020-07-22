2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Block Heater Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Roof Rails Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Additional Features AWD Dual Air Controls 5 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control Rear Hatch

