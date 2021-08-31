+ taxes & licensing
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
VALUE PRICED ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Our Hyundai Santa Fe has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax Reports No Serious Collisions. This vehicle is ready for the winter ahead. Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. One of the fastest growing and most popular vehicle types recently, midsize crossover SUVs have become America's favored choice for family transportation. Better driving and more fuel efficient than traditional truck-based sport utilities and hipper than minivans, these vehicles are well suited for daily life. One particularly well-executed and value-laden example is the 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe.Coming off a full redesign last year, the latest Santa Fe is roomier, more powerful and more luxurious in feel than before, with a better balance between ride and handling dynamics. Especially relevant for families, its stiffer body structure also contributes to a greater margin of safety, as evidenced by its impressive crash test scores. More rakish-looking and with a longer wheelbase, the Santa Fe now features more room in every direction. It's clear that cabin design was a major focus for Hyundai this time around, as the Santa Fe boasts an attractive layout constructed of high-quality materials. Underneath, this light-duty hauler has most bases covered with its V6 engine and all-wheel drive. Overall, there's a lot to like about Hyundai's midsize crossover. It looks luxurious both inside and out and might even be confused for a Lexus. The list of standard equipment is impressive, especially when one factors in price. The midlevel SE trim features a larger V6 engine, 3.3-liter V6 good for 242 hp and 226 lb-ft of torque. 18-inch alloy wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic headlights, a trip computer and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The electronically controlled AWD system automatically routes power to the wheels with the best traction. For improved performance in slippery or off-road conditions, a driver-selectable AWD lock provides a fixed 50/50 torque split between front and rear wheels. Properly equipped, the Santa Fe can tow up to 3,500 pounds. Impressive array of standard safety features including antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), traction control, stability control, front seat side airbags, full-length head curtain airbags and active front-seat head restraints. In government crash tests, the Santa Fe received a perfect five stars for protection in frontal and side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Santa Fe earned a "Top Safety Pick" award and the highest possible rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
