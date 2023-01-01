Menu
2008 Jeep Commander

200,140 KM

Details Description Features

$13,971

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Limited * 5.7 L HEMI * Level Kit *

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

200,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10543464
  • Stock #: PP2372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Blk Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 200,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Commander Limited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Jeep Commander delivers a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV, SADDLE BROWN SEATS.* This Jeep Commander Features the Following Options *EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PKG, 25H LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG , REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP, QUADRA-DRIVE II 4X4 GROUP, PWR LIFTGATE, PREMIUM COST PAINT, P245/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES, MYGIG MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM W/NAVIGATION, MONOTONE PAINT, LEATHER TRIMMED 1ST & 2ND ROW SEATS.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: This is the SUV for you if you like the bolted-together industrial look, want seven-passenger capacity and have an occasional desire for serious off-road capability. If you covet Jeeps tough "Trail Rated" image and reputation in a quiet, fully-equipped, leather-lined cabin, youll like the 2008 Jeep Commander all the more.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Saddle Brown Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Pwr Liftgate

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

EXTRA COST PAINT
UConnect Hands-Free Communication
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
P245/65R17 all-terrain OWL tires
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM COST PAINT
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP -inc: rear overhead console rear seat video system
17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEELS
QUADRA-DRIVE II 4X4 GROUP -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD player hard disc drive MP3 playback Parkview rear back-up camera
MYGIG MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM W/NAVIGATION -inc: AM/FM stereo 6-disc CD changer hard disc drive MP3 playback touch-screen display auxiliary audio input Sirius satellite traffic auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone Uconnect hands-free communication
25H LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L Hemi engine 5-speed auto trans
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: 7 & 4 pin wiring connector class IV hitch receiver HD engine cooling trailer sway damping
LEATHER TRIMMED 1ST & 2ND ROW SEATS (STD)
EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PKG -inc: rear exterior chrome assist handles premium fender flares
5.7L V8 "HEMI" MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: hydraulic engine cooling tow/haul switch

