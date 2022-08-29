$9,998+ tax & licensing
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$9,998
- Stock #: w399
- VIN: 1J8HR68M38C524488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,408 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2008 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE - DESIEL - WAS LOCALLY OWNED. IT HAS NO MAJOR ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS ON THE CARFAX. If you've followed the 15-year lifespan of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, you know it was one of the first sport-utility vehicles able to do traditional SUV tasks -- rock crawling on remote trails and the like -- while also being comfortable enough for weekend errands in the suburbs. The Grand Cherokee Laredo comes with a 3.0-liter common-rail diesel V6 rated at 215 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque, with a fuel economy rating of 17/22 mpg. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. Safety features include standard side curtain airbags with a roll-detection system, antilock disc brakes and stability control. The stability control system includes trailer sway control on Overland models; it's optional on the Laredo and Limited. The 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a perfect five-star rating in all government front- and side-impact crash tests. Considering the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee's all-terrain talents, its road manners are surprisingly good. Steering is precise and handling is mostly sure-footed. The Jeep Grand Cherokee stand eqipment includes air-conditioning, full power accessories, a trip computer and a CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. a sunroof, remote vehicle start, leather upholstery, wood-grain trim, heated seats in both rows, adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, a back-up camera and an upgraded stereo with Boston Acoustics speakers and an in-dash CD/DVD changer. The ritzy Overland offers 18-inch chrome wheels, HID headlights, upgraded leather, real wood trim, Bluetooth and the MyGIG hard-drive-based audio/navigation system.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
