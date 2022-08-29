Menu
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

216,408 KM

Details

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Overland WHOLESALE

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

216,408KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9245494
  • Stock #: w399
  • VIN: 1J8HR68M38C524488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,408 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2008 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE - DESIEL - WAS LOCALLY OWNED. IT HAS NO MAJOR ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS ON THE CARFAX. If you've followed the 15-year lifespan of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, you know it was one of the first sport-utility vehicles able to do traditional SUV tasks -- rock crawling on remote trails and the like -- while also being comfortable enough for weekend errands in the suburbs. The Grand Cherokee Laredo comes with a 3.0-liter common-rail diesel V6 rated at 215 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque, with a fuel economy rating of 17/22 mpg. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. Safety features include standard side curtain airbags with a roll-detection system, antilock disc brakes and stability control. The stability control system includes trailer sway control on Overland models; it's optional on the Laredo and Limited. The 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a perfect five-star rating in all government front- and side-impact crash tests. Considering the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee's all-terrain talents, its road manners are surprisingly good. Steering is precise and handling is mostly sure-footed. The Jeep Grand Cherokee stand eqipment includes air-conditioning, full power accessories, a trip computer and a CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. a sunroof, remote vehicle start, leather upholstery, wood-grain trim, heated seats in both rows, adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, a back-up camera and an upgraded stereo with Boston Acoustics speakers and an in-dash CD/DVD changer. The ritzy Overland offers 18-inch chrome wheels, HID headlights, upgraded leather, real wood trim, Bluetooth and the MyGIG hard-drive-based audio/navigation system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
cassette player
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
5 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

