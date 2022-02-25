Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Jeep Liberty

264,180 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2008 Jeep Liberty

2008 Jeep Liberty

Sport WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Jeep Liberty

Sport WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8321376
  2. 8321376
  3. 8321376
  4. 8321376
  5. 8321376
  6. 8321376
  7. 8321376
  8. 8321376
  9. 8321376
  10. 8321376
  11. 8321376
  12. 8321376
  13. 8321376
  14. 8321376
  15. 8321376
  16. 8321376
  17. 8321376
  18. 8321376
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

264,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8321376
  • Stock #: w320
  • VIN: 1J8GN28K18W251774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,180 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2008 JEEP LIBERTY SPORT - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The redesigned 2008 Jeep Liberty is bigger than before and has more premium features and substantially improved on-road ride and handling. The Jeep Liberty first debuted six years ago as the slightly larger successor to Jeep's original Cherokee compact sport-utility vehicle. With an ample greenhouse, high roof line and flared wheel arches, it was an evolutionary departure from that earlier SUV's boxy design, which also paid tribute to the original Jeep Willys off-roader. Not content to simply look the part like many of its car-based SUV competitors, the Jeep Liberty was also designed to venture off road confidently with extreme approach and departure angles, impressive suspension articulation and thoroughly capable 4WD systems. We think the 2008 Jeep Liberty is still a good choice for people planning on using their small or midsize SUV for towing or occasional recreational use. The 2008 Jeep Liberty has been fully redesigned. It remains true to its off-road heritage. All Jeep Liberty models are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 rated at 210 hp and 235 pound-feet of torque. A properly equipped Jeep Liberty can tow up to 5,000 pounds, among the best in its class. Antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, electronic roll mitigation and side curtain airbags are all standard on the 2008 Jeep Liberty. The new 2008 Jeep Liberty exhibits improved on-road manners thanks to a much-needed suspension overhaul, including retuned springs, shocks and rack-and-pinion steering. The revised chassis, together with a longer and wider stance, contributes to greater stability through fast turns and quick transitions. The redesigned five-passenger Jeep Liberty features a 2-inch-longer wheelbase and slightly wider dimensions, which translates into more front shoulder room, more rear legroom and increased cargo capacity compared to the previous Liberty. The interior has also sobered up. In place of the collection of design-y circles that made the old interior resemble a toy is a theme of straight lines and flat surfaces. The 2008 JEEP LIBERTY Sport model features 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories and a CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
Dual Air Controls
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 168,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 119,600 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 S ...
 131,100 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory