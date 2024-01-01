$9,989+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda CX-7
GT LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$9,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,350 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT VALUE LEATHER SUNROOF ALL WHEEL DRIVE LOW KM
Our 2008 Mazda CX-7 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New Timing Chain. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no Serious collisions. Trades Encouraged aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Sporty handling, turbocharged four-cylinder provides V6-like power, stylish interior design, good build quality, attention-grabbing styling, high crash test scores. Plenty of passenger space, adequate vroom, and yes, zoom-zoom. The 2008 Mazda CX-7 upholds Mazda's tradition of bringing fun to an otherwise practical-minded segment. The 2008 Mazda CX-7 handily dismisses the notion that SUVs are supposed to be big, lumbering things shaped like a cargo container on wheels. Even those that are fairly aerodynamic look like bricks alongside the CX-7's radically raked front end. Influenced by Mazda's RX-8 and Miata sports cars, the styling hints of an interior and a driving character that's also indicative of those cars. While this Mazda crossover may lag behind some other compact SUVs in terms of utility, its performance and handling abilities make it the most rewarding choice in its class to drive. Around corners, twisty roads and in on-road driving in general, the CX-7 shines. Its firm suspension setup provides a level of precision and isolation similar to a BMW's. The steering is direct, with great effort and feel, while a sporty steering wheel helps to fool you into thinking you're driving something other than an SUV. Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags come standard on all trim levels. In crash testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 2008 Mazda CX-7 performed very well, garnering a top five-star rating in both front and side collisions. Similarly, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the CX-7 its highest rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact crashworthiness.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
