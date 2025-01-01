Menu
2008 Mazda Mazda 3 Hatchback Sport
Odometer: 167,259km
Price: $8,995 + Taxes

WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection

Highlight features:--Heated Seats
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Window
-Power Locks
-Sport Mode
-Cruise Control and much more!

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

167,259 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

s Grand Touring

12312242

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

s Grand Touring

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,259KM
VIN JM1BK343881180486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 167,259 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Mazda Mazda 3 Hatchback SportOdometer: 167,259km
Price: $8,995 + Taxes


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection


Highlight features:--Heated Seats
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Window
-Power Locks
-Sport Mode
-Cruise Control and much more!


Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2020 Honda Civic LX for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Honda Civic LX 52,855 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue AWD- No Accidents! for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Nissan Rogue AWD- No Accidents! 166,615 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Murano AWD- Leather for sale in Regina, SK
2009 Nissan Murano AWD- Leather 187,462 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Local Delivery

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2008 Mazda MAZDA3