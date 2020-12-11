2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Map Lights Floor mats Temporary spare tire Centre console-inc: lid/covered dual storage compartment (2) cupholders Cigarette lighter & ash tray Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders Rear bottle holders Driver seatback pocket (3) passenger assist grips (2) coat hooks Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders Comfort Illuminated Entry Cargo Area Light Active front headrests Windows Rear Window Defroster Exterior Halogen Headlights Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist 12V pwr outlet Trim Body-colour door handles Moulded cloth door trim Body-colour protective side mouldings Body-colour pwr heated mirrors Body-coloured grille Leather-wrapped shift knob Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs Seating Lockable 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests Manual driver seat height adjustment & lumbar support Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system Anti-theft alarm system Safety Dual front air bags Front side-impact air bags Side curtain air bags Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters Adjustable front seatbelt anchors 3-point rear seatbelts Child-proof door locks Integrated child seat anchor brackets Side door impact protection beams

Additional Features Locking glove box Front/rear stabilizer bars Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish Unwoven interior carpet Driver-side foot rest Rear heater ducts Ignition key illumination side sill extensions Auto light control LED Hannabi tailights 2.3L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine P205/50R17 all-season tires Sporty bumpers Sporty fog lights Tri-mode electroluminescent gauges w/silver rings Carbon fibre pattern finish on centre panel Dual front visors w/vanity mirrors Pwr front & rear disc brakes Remote fuel door & trunk release 17" aluminum wheels Silver-finish on door handle 5-speed sport mode automatic transmission w/OD Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge, tachometer, outside temp Pwr windows w/drivers 1-touch-down feature, illuminated driver-side switch Trip computer-inc: fuel economy, average speed Warning lights-inc: check engine, oil pressure, low washer fluid/fuel level, air bags, door ajar

