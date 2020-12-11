Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GT *Ltd Avail*

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GT *Ltd Avail*

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6353180
  Stock #: 26424Z
  VIN: JM1BK323981126424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand Mica (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Black (BR6)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26424Z
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ASK FOR D.K.
(306)502-4755

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.

Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.
VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.

Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Map Lights
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Centre console-inc: lid/covered dual storage compartment
(2) cupholders
Cigarette lighter & ash tray
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
Rear bottle holders
Driver seatback pocket
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) coat hooks
Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers
Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Active front headrests
Rear Window Defroster
Halogen Headlights
Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist
12V pwr outlet
Body-colour door handles
Moulded cloth door trim
Body-colour protective side mouldings
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
Body-coloured grille
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs
Lockable 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Manual driver seat height adjustment & lumbar support
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual front air bags
Front side-impact air bags
Side curtain air bags
Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters
Adjustable front seatbelt anchors
3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof door locks
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side door impact protection beams
Locking glove box
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish
Unwoven interior carpet
Driver-side foot rest
Rear heater ducts
Ignition key illumination
side sill extensions
Auto light control
LED Hannabi tailights
2.3L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine
P205/50R17 all-season tires
Sporty bumpers
Sporty fog lights
Tri-mode electroluminescent gauges w/silver rings
Carbon fibre pattern finish on centre panel
Dual front visors w/vanity mirrors
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Remote fuel door & trunk release
17" aluminum wheels
Silver-finish on door handle
5-speed sport mode automatic transmission w/OD
Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge, tachometer, outside temp
Pwr windows w/drivers 1-touch-down feature, illuminated driver-side switch
Trip computer-inc: fuel economy, average speed
Warning lights-inc: check engine, oil pressure, low washer fluid/fuel level, air bags, door ajar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

