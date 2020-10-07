Menu
2008 Pontiac G5

142,308 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Location

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

142,308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6187701
  • Stock #: 20776B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,308 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" I4 ENGINE (STD)

