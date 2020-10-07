2008 Pontiac G5

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features 2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" I4 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.