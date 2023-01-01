$10,998+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac Torrent
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$10,998
- Listing ID: 10331859
- Stock #: P2693
- VIN: 2CKDL43F486009277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,900 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our Pontiac Torrent has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Presently has almost new winter tires installed. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle, Accident Free, and excellent service records. Trades Encouraged, aftermarket warranties available to meet every need and budget. Here is a very economical AWD SUV with lots of life left. Very well maintained, we are rapidly approaching the winter months and this could be your excellent winter vehicle for years to come. With a roomy and versatile cabin, excellent crash test ratings, a wide array of features the 2008 Pontiac Torrent continues to be a solid choice for a small or midsize crossover SUV. Among the roomiest of the five-passenger SUVs, the 2008 Pontiac Torrent splits the difference between the compact cute-utes and the midsize sport-utilities with three rows of seating. Like its corporate twin the Chevrolet Equinox, the Torrent is geared primarily toward buyers who desire rugged good looks yet easy-to-drive manners in a vehicle that can comfortably carry a family of four and associated cargo. Under the hood, the standard 3.4-liter V6 engine offers decent refined performance. It also delivers respectable fuel economy. Properly equipped, the Torrent can tow 3,500 pounds. Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control (now with trailer-sway mitigating technology) and OnStar are all standard on the 2008 Pontiac Torrent. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration frontal crash testing, the Pontiac Torrent earned a five-star rating (the best possible) for the protection of front occupants and scored the same for front and rear occupant protection in its side impact tests. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Torrent scored a highest possible "Good" rating in frontal-offset testing. Thanks to its long wheelbase and a rear 60/40-split bench seat that can slide nearly 8 inches fore and aft, the Torrent offers plenty of room for larger passengers or cargo. There are 35 cubic feet of luggage space behind its upright rear seats, and a healthy 69 cubic feet available with the seats folded. 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary audio jack, cruise control, full power accessories, OnStar, a trip computer and three 12-volt power points.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
