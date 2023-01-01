Menu
2008 Toyota Prius

67,959 KM

Details Description

$14,498

+ tax & licensing
$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

2008 Toyota Prius

2008 Toyota Prius

Hybrid

2008 Toyota Prius

Hybrid

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

67,959KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637138
  • Stock #: W517
  • VIN: JTDKB20U283370815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,959 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Toyota Prius Hybrid includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Super Low Kms
-Alloy Wheels
-Two sets of tires and rims
-Power windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
