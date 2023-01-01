2008 Toyota Prius

$14,498 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 9 5 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637138

9637138 Stock #: W517

W517 VIN: JTDKB20U283370815

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 67,959 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.