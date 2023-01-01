$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit
5-Door Trendline
Location
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
216,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9707446
- Stock #: F172802
- VIN: WVWDA71K38W113179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Mileage 216,188 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
