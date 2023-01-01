Menu
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

216,188 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

5-Door Trendline

Location

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

216,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9707446
  • Stock #: F172802
  • VIN: WVWDA71K38W113179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # F172802
  • Mileage 216,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

