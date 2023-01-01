2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 6 , 1 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9707446

9707446 Stock #: F172802

F172802 VIN: WVWDA71K38W113179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 5-cylinder

Stock # F172802

Mileage 216,188 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.