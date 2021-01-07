2009 Audi A4

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Exterior tinted windows Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD ON-STAR Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

