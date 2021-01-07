Menu
2009 Audi A4

235,519 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2009 Audi A4

2009 Audi A4

2.0T Premium WHOLESALE

2009 Audi A4

2.0T Premium WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

235,519KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6498834
  Stock #: W146
  VIN: WAULF58K09N067421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W146
  • Mileage 235,519 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999V FOR MORE INFO.



This 2009 AUDI A4 QUATRRO - WAS A LOCALLY OWNED CAR - WITH NO MAJOR ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS ON THE CARFAX. The redesigned 2009 Audi A4 sedan boast more space, better driving dynamics and more gadgets. They're worth a look for shoppers desiring good looks and sharp handling. The new A4 sedan is nearly 5 inches longer and 2 inches wider than the previous model, which yields more headroom, more shoulder room and an additional 1.4 inches of rear knee room, as well as class-leading trunk space. Also new on the A4 this year is a pair of direct-injection engines -- the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and an available 3.2-liter V6 (sedan only). The 2009 A4 additionally offers a plethora of techno-gadgets, including radar-based adaptive cruise control, a new park distance control system and revised controls for Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) system. Driving enthusiasts will appreciate that the drivetrain's AWD layout has been adjusted to improve weight balance for better handling. In addition, the optional Drive Select system permits the driver to adjust ride compliance, steering effort and shift response -- there are three different preset modes as well as a personalized mode where you can mix and match settings. for those in search of a good-looking and sharp-handling compact luxury sedan or wagon with AWD and the latest technology features, the 2009 Audi A4 is a solid choice. All 2009 Audi A4s come standard with antilock brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (except Cabriolets). Rear-seat-mounted side airbags are available as an option for the sedan and wagon. In government crash testing, the A4 garnered perfect five-star scores for both front and side impacts. The build quality of the new A4's cabin mostly lives up to Audi's enviable reputation in this area. Smooth leather surfaces and plentiful soft-touch dashboard material impart an upscale feel, though some peripheral plastics are a bit lackluster. Small touches, like ambient lighting for passengers underneath the driver seat, add to the premium feel.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
tinted windows
SECURITY ALARM
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

