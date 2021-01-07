2009 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire 3.4L SFI V6 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.