+ taxes & licensing
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2009 Chev Tahoe PS - is a local SUV -that just passed a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. It has no accidents or claims on the CARFAX. The 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe still shines as a top pick for a full-size SUV, thanks to its attractive cabin and unstoppable. The 2WD Tahoe LS comes standard a 5.3-liter V8 good for 320 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque. This is paired with a six-speed automatic. Standard safety features for all Tahoes include full-length side curtain airbags, antilock disc brakes and stability control. In government crash testing, the 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe garnered a perfect five stars in both frontal- and side-impact evaluations. When fitted with the 5.3, a Tahoe posts EPA fuel economy estimates of 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 combined, figures that are above average for the traditional full-size SUV segment. Properly equipped, a Tahoe can tow up to 8,500 pounds.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
