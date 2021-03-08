Menu
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe

288,600 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2009 Chevrolet Tahoe

2009 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police WHOLESALE

2009 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

288,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6686924
  • Stock #: w155
  • VIN: 1GNEC03029R129477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 288,600 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2009 Chev Tahoe PS - is a local SUV -that just passed a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. It has no accidents or claims on the CARFAX. The 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe still shines as a top pick for a full-size SUV, thanks to its attractive cabin and unstoppable. The 2WD Tahoe LS comes standard a 5.3-liter V8 good for 320 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque. This is paired with a six-speed automatic. Standard safety features for all Tahoes include full-length side curtain airbags, antilock disc brakes and stability control. In government crash testing, the 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe garnered a perfect five stars in both frontal- and side-impact evaluations. When fitted with the 5.3, a Tahoe posts EPA fuel economy estimates of 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 combined, figures that are above average for the traditional full-size SUV segment. Properly equipped, a Tahoe can tow up to 8,500 pounds.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
tinted windows
SECURITY ALARM
Split Folder Rear Seats
4X2
Dual Air Controls
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

