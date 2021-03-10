+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.
This 2009 CHEV TAHOE LT - was a locally owned and company operated vehicle. It just passed a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety, it has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax The 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe still shines as a top pick for a full-size SUV, thanks to its attractive styling and unstoppable towing ability. The Tahoe fares decently in this regard, especially for 2009. A new six-speed automatic transmission is fitted to just about every Tahoe, making it slightly more fuel-efficient on the highway by lowering rpm.The Tahoe's brawny truck-based underpinnings give it the sort of ruggedness that's a natural fit for recreational use. The 2WD Tahoe LS comes standard with a 5.3-liter V8 good for 320 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque. Fitted with the 5.3, a Tahoe posts EPA fuel economy estimates of 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 combined, figures that are above average for the traditional full-size SUV segment. Properly equipped, the Tahoe can tow up to 8,900 pounds. it comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 40/20/40-split bench front seat with built-in storage compartments, OnStar telematics, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, full power accessories, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, dual-zone climate control.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
