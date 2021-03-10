2009 Chevrolet Tahoe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$6,998 + taxes & licensing 2 7 9 , 9 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6795017

6795017 Stock #: w172

w172 VIN: 1GNEC03079R248108

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 279,918 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Exterior tinted windows Security SECURITY ALARM Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 4X2 Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.