2009 Chevrolet Tahoe
LTZ 7 PASSENGER LEATHER AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
- Listing ID: 8249313
- Stock #: P2248
- VIN: 1GNFK23089R214651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,500 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED WITH FEATURES
Here is your upcoming season family vacation hauler. Our 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Trades Welcome , aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Carfax reports Accident Free. Handsome cabin with impressive fit and finish, comfortable ride, smooth powertrain, can accommodate up to seven passengers. there are still plenty of people who need a vehicle with large passenger-hauling and trailer-towing capabilities. In cases like this, only a traditional full-size SUV will do. And for the past few years, Chevrolet's Tahoe has been a very popular choice to fill this role. A new six-speed automatic transmission is fitted to this Tahoe, making it more fuel-efficient on the highway by lowering rpm. The Tahoe's brawny truck-based underpinnings give it the sort of ruggedness that's a natural fit for recreational use. if you need an SUV that can tow huge loads and barrel confidently off the paved path, the 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe shines as an excellent choice. includes foglamps, front bucket seats and a turn-by-turn navigation feature for the OnStar system. The LT2 trim adds a six-disc CD changer, power-adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start, tri-zone automatic climate control and rear park assist. Stepping up to the LTZ trim adds premium leather upholstery, heated front seats (with eight-way driver adjustment) and a Bose audio system. The top-dog LTZ trim also features 20-inch alloy wheels, heated second-row seats, a locking rear differential, a power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, a rearview camera and a rear-seat DVD entertainment. 5.3-liter V8 good for 320 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque. Properly equipped, a 4WD Tahoe can tow up to 8,200 pounds.Standard safety features for all Tahoes include full-length side curtain airbags, antilock disc brakes and stability control. In government crash testing, the 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe garnered a perfect five stars in both frontal- and side-impact evaluations.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
