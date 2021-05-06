Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chrysler Sebring

238,604 KM

Details Description Features

$4,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2009 Chrysler Sebring

2009 Chrysler Sebring

LX WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chrysler Sebring

LX WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7055282
  2. 7055282
  3. 7055282
  4. 7055282
  5. 7055282
  6. 7055282
  7. 7055282
  8. 7055282
  9. 7055282
  10. 7055282
  11. 7055282
  12. 7055282
  13. 7055282
  14. 7055282
  15. 7055282
  16. 7055282
Contact Seller

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

238,604KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7055282
  • Stock #: w193
  • VIN: 1C3LC46BX9N573447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,604 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999



This sharp looking 2009 Chrysler Sebring LX was a locally owned car - with NO MAJOR accidents or claims on the Carfax. The 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX sedan comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, a 60/40-split rear seat and a four-speaker audio system with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. This Touring has been upgraded with a 2.7-liter V6 making 189 hp and 191 lb-ft of torque. This upgraded engines come with a four-speed automatic transmission.The Sebring convertible generally comes off as more luxurious than its four-door competition. It offers more backseat space than the Pontiac G6 or Volkswagen Eos, adding up to decent room for four.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2009 Chrysler Sebrin...
 238,604 KM
$4,998 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 71,200 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 328 i xDriv...
 87,300 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory