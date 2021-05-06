2009 Chrysler Sebring

$4,998 + taxes & licensing 2 3 8 , 6 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7055282

7055282 Stock #: w193

w193 VIN: 1C3LC46BX9N573447

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 238,604 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Satellite Radio Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio 4 Speed Automatic Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.