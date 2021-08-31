2009 Chrysler Sebring

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,998 + taxes & licensing 2 7 4 , 0 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7950410

7950410 Stock #: W263

W263 VIN: 1C3LC46B69N573414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 274,080 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features Dual Air Controls 4 Speed Automatic Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.