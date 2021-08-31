2009 Chrysler Sebring

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8072821

8072821 Stock #: w262

w262 VIN: 1C3LC46B29N573412

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 144,605 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Comfort rear air Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Dual Air Controls 4 Speed Automatic Power Gas Pedal

