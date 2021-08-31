Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chrysler Sebring

144,605 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2009 Chrysler Sebring

2009 Chrysler Sebring

LX WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chrysler Sebring

LX WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8072821
  2. 8072821
  3. 8072821
  4. 8072821
  5. 8072821
  6. 8072821
  7. 8072821
  8. 8072821
  9. 8072821
  10. 8072821
  11. 8072821
  12. 8072821
  13. 8072821
  14. 8072821
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

144,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8072821
  • Stock #: w262
  • VIN: 1C3LC46B29N573412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,605 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2009 Chrysler SEBRING LX - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has an extensive maintenance history available. And It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO! This 2008 CHRYSLER SEBRING LX - was locally owned. It was a company owned vehicle - and it just passed a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 2008 Chrysler Sebring The LX sedan comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, a 60/40-split rear seat and a four-speaker audio system with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The standard engine is a 2.4-liter inline-4 that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. The four-cylinder 2008 Chrysler Sebring sedan has an EPA fuel economy rating of 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway. Ride quality is among the Sebring's strong points, as it's smooth and composed at high speeds.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
rear air
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Dual Air Controls
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 119,000 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Rogue WH...
 238,659 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Impal...
 137,700 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory