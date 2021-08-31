+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2009 Chrysler SEBRING LX - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has an extensive maintenance history available. And It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO! This 2008 CHRYSLER SEBRING LX - was locally owned. It was a company owned vehicle - and it just passed a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 2008 Chrysler Sebring The LX sedan comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, a 60/40-split rear seat and a four-speaker audio system with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The standard engine is a 2.4-liter inline-4 that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. The four-cylinder 2008 Chrysler Sebring sedan has an EPA fuel economy rating of 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway. Ride quality is among the Sebring's strong points, as it's smooth and composed at high speeds.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
