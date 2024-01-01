$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Challenger
R/T
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 99,501 Miles! This Dodge Challenger delivers a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Manual transmission. STANDARD PAINT, SOUND GROUP II, PWR SUNROOF.* This Dodge Challenger Features the Following Options *27J R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG , P245/45R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES, MYGIG MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM W/NAVIGATION, HID HEADLAMPS, ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP, DARK SLATE GRAY, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, COMPACT SPARE TIRE, BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL, 6-SPEED MANUAL TREMEC TRANSMISSION, 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 ENGINE.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
