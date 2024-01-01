Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 99,501 Miles! This Dodge Challenger delivers a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Manual transmission. STANDARD PAINT, SOUND GROUP II, PWR SUNROOF.* This Dodge Challenger Features the Following Options *27J R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG , P245/45R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES, MYGIG MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM W/NAVIGATION, HID HEADLAMPS, ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP, DARK SLATE GRAY, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, COMPACT SPARE TIRE, BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL, 6-SPEED MANUAL TREMEC TRANSMISSION, 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 ENGINE.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

2009 Dodge Challenger

99,501 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Dodge Challenger

R/T

2009 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,501KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
HID Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Pwr sunroof
P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

STANDARD PAINT
BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL
20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEELS
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
SOUND GROUP II -inc: AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD/DVD/MP3 changer (7) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer 368-watt amplifier
Requires Subscription
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 ENGINE
MYGIG MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM W/NAVIGATION -inc: AM/FM stereo 6-disc in-dash CD/DVD changer MP3 playback hard disc drive GPS touch screen display aux audio input UConnect hands-free communication auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone universal...
27J R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed man trans 276-watt amplifier (6) Boston Acoustics speakers auto headlamps body-colour exterior mirrors heated front seats leather-trimmed bucket seats luxury front & r...
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: illum cupholders illum door pull handles instrument cluster w/display screen keyless go remote start system auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone security alarm steering wheel audio controls temp & compa...
6-SPEED MANUAL TREMEC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.73 axle ratio anti-spin rear differential bright pedals hill start assist performance steering w/variable displacement

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

2009 Dodge Challenger