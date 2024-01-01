Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2009 Dodge Journey

210,605 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,605KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3D4GG57V99T169672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 210,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
19" x 7.0" cast aluminum wheels
28K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans
BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PRL
STANDARD PAINT (STD)
(6) PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-watt amplifier
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: 2nd row overhead 8" video screen 368-watt amplifier (6) premium speakers subwoofer video remote control wireless headphones
DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT GRAYSTONE PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick
SAFE & SOUND GROUP -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player hard disk drive Parkview rear back-up camera
EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PKG -inc: 19" x 7.0" cast aluminum wheels P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires fog lamps performance tuned steering performance tuned suspension
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: easy entry seat system 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat air conditioning w/3-zone control rear AC w/heater

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2009 Dodge Journey SXT **New Arrival** 210,605 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend **New Arrival** 39,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Escape XLT 4WD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2007 Ford Escape XLT 4WD **New Arrival** 262,653 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Journey