DEAL PENDING Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2009 Dodge Journey

166,853 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Dodge Journey

SE

12651867

2009 Dodge Journey

SE

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,853KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3D4GG47B69T529609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,853 KM

Vehicle Description

DEAL PENDING Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
STANDARD PAINT (STD)
LIGHT SANDSTONE METALLIC
SE PLUS GROUP -inc: roof rack w/adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover front/rear floor mats illuminated entry interior observation mirror keyless entry overhead console passenger assist handles security alarm s...
22F SE CANADA VALUE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 4-speed automatic trans
EXTERIOR APPERANCE PKG -inc: 16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels fog lamps
DARK SLATE GRAY CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

306-525-5211
