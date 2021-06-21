Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

206,902 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2009 Dodge Journey

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT **New Arrival**

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

206,902KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7509366
  • Stock #: W527A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone White
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 206,902 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Dodge Journey White SXT 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output.Recent Arrival!3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 6-Speed Automatic FWD

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr express open/close sunroof
P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
19" x 7.0" cast aluminum wheels
3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine
STONE WHITE
28K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans
STANDARD PAINT (STD)
DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT GRAYSTONE PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick
CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: roof rack w/adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps front & rear aimable LED lamps leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls universal garage door opener
EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PKG -inc: 19" x 7.0" cast aluminum wheels P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires fog lamps performance tuned steering performance tuned suspension
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: easy entry seat system 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat air conditioning w/3-zone control rear AC w/heater

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

