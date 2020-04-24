Menu
2009 Dodge Nitro

R/T 4WD

2009 Dodge Nitro

R/T 4WD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,173KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4906902
  • Stock #: 191083B
  • VIN: 1D8GU58X89W556229
Exterior Colour
Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Dark Slate Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Pwr sunroof
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • 4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE (STD)
  • 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
  • INFERNO RED CRYSTAL PEARL
  • 28L R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.0L SOHC V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 20" x 7.5" aluminum chrome clad wheels body colour sill applique body colour grille w/chrome accent deluxe door trim panels front air dam instrument pan...
  • TRAVEL CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: full size spare tire class III hitch receiver 4-pin trailer wiring security alarm HD engine cooling pwr steering cooler
  • P245/50R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE TIRES (STD)

