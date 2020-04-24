2009 Dodge Nitro

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Pwr sunroof
- Exterior
-
- Chrome Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- 4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE (STD)
- 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
- DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
- INFERNO RED CRYSTAL PEARL
- 28L R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.0L SOHC V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 20" x 7.5" aluminum chrome clad wheels body colour sill applique body colour grille w/chrome accent deluxe door trim panels front air dam instrument pan...
- TRAVEL CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: full size spare tire class III hitch receiver 4-pin trailer wiring security alarm HD engine cooling pwr steering cooler
- P245/50R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE TIRES (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.