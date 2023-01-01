Menu
2009 Dodge Ram 3500

432,885 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2009 Dodge Ram 3500

2009 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie

2009 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

432,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 23T193B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Met. Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
Vehicle Description

Ram 3500 Laramie Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Dodge Ram 3500 boasts a Diesel I6 6.7L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE, Woodgrain instrument panel bezel, Winch type spare tire carrier.*This Dodge Ram 3500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable speed intermittent windshield wipers, Underhood lamp, UConnect hands-free communication, Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector, Tow hooks, Tinted glass, Tilt steering column, Steering wheel audio controls, Speed control, SIRIUS satellite radio (subscription required).* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you want capacious rear-cabin room for people and cargo, the 2009 Dodge Ram Mega Cab is your truck. With a limo-like 44.2 inches of rear-seat legroom and 71 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats folded, the Mega Cab is the King of the Hill when it comes to interior space.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE (STD)

