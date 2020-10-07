Menu
2009 Ford Escape

112,449 KM

Details Description Features

$8,911

+ tax & licensing
$8,911

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

Limited 4WD **New Arrival**

2009 Ford Escape

Limited 4WD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$8,911

+ taxes & licensing

112,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5954265
  • Stock #: 90058B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 90058B
  • Mileage 112,449 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford Escape is a compact crossover that has enough room to haul around a small family. Although its predecessors looked boxy and truck-like, the latest generation of Escape has sleek and stylish lines, seating for five passengers, and upgraded technology. This 2009BLACK Ford Escape is not only a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, but the SUV also earns five stars for front and side impacts from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Escape comes equipped with Fords Personal Safety Systema combination of seven safety technologies, including new dual-stage front air bags, side air bags, and a front passenger sensor system. Anti-lock brakes, traction control, and electronic stability control are also standard. Come down today for a test drive or contact our sales team for more information! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
3.0L V6 DURATEC 30 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

