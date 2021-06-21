2009 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7561957

7561957 Stock #: W853A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Rear Bench Seat Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire 5.4L EFI 24-VALVE FLEX-FUEL V8 ENGINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.