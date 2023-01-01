2009 Ford F-150

$11,750 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 8 , 2 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9771655

9771655 Stock #: 93063A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 93063A

Mileage 238,209 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.