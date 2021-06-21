+ taxes & licensing
This 2009 FORD FLEX LIMIITED IS A LOCALLY OWNED SUV - THAT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED. IT HAS NO MAJOR ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS ON THE CARFAX. The 2009 Ford Flex is a thoughtfully designed and cool-looking alternative to minivans and seven-passenger crossover SUVs. the Flex's appeal is much more than skin-deep. For example, it offers one of the highest-quality interiors we've seen from Ford in a long time, replete with plentiful soft-touch surfaces and an expensive-looking design. Ford's innovative Sync MP3 player and phone interface system is also available, as is a Vista sunroof, which consists of four fixed glass panels that brighten up the cabin for second- and third-row occupants. Add a reasonably powerful 3.5-liter V6 to the mix, along with available all-wheel drive, and you've got all the ingredients of a crowd-pleasing people mover. The top-of-the-line Flex Limited, also available with either front- or all-wheel drive, boasts 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, a power liftgate, power-adjustable pedals, a memory function for the driver seat, perforated leather upholstery and Ford's exclusive Microsoft-developed Sync multimedia interface. Additional options include second-row captain's chairs (heated on the Limited), the four-panel Vista sunroof, a towing package, keyless ignition/entry and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. The Limited can be equipped with a touchscreen navigation system featuring voice recognition, an integrated back-up camera and Sirius Travel Link, which provides real-time traffic, weather and other information Making its debut for 2009, the Ford Flex crossover wagon boasts eye-catching styling and room for seven full-size adults. Standard safety features on the 2009 Ford Flex include antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The 2009 Ford Flex's interior quality is top-notch, with abundant soft-touch materials and an attractive, upscale design. The spacious layout affords true seven-passenger seating -- even the third row is hospitable for full-size adults, offering surprisingly generous leg- and headroom, although the second-row seat tracks impinge on third-row foot room, and the third-row armrests aren't padded like the others. The available Microsoft Sync system imbues the Flex with a high-tech character, offering trick features like advanced voice-recognition software for MP3 players as well as cell phones. Other intriguing options such as the Vista roof, Sirius Travel Link and rear-console refrigerator extend the Flex's appeal.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
