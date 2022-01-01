+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2009 FORD FOCUS SE - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 2009 Ford Focus comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a tilting steering wheel and a four-speaker audio system with a single-CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. Cruise control and satellite radio are on the options list. The SE adds full power accessories and Sirius Satellite Radio, and options like Sync, an upgraded stereo with a six-CD changer, heated side mirrors, chrome exterior trim, faux-aluminum interior trim, an upgraded driver seat, customizable interior lighting and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Just one engine is available on the 2009 Ford Focus, a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder good for 140 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque. It has a four-speed automatic transmission. Six airbags are standard on all Focus models, including front-seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags for both front- and rear-seat occupants. Antilock brakes and stability control are optional on all trim levels.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9