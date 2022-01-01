Menu
2009 Ford Focus

231,520 KM

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

SE WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

SE WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

231,520KM
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8123782
  • Stock #: w304
  • VIN: 1FAHP35N79W261968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,520 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2009 FORD FOCUS SE - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 2009 Ford Focus comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a tilting steering wheel and a four-speaker audio system with a single-CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. Cruise control and satellite radio are on the options list. The SE adds full power accessories and Sirius Satellite Radio, and options like Sync, an upgraded stereo with a six-CD changer, heated side mirrors, chrome exterior trim, faux-aluminum interior trim, an upgraded driver seat, customizable interior lighting and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Just one engine is available on the 2009 Ford Focus, a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder good for 140 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque. It has a four-speed automatic transmission. Six airbags are standard on all Focus models, including front-seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags for both front- and rear-seat occupants. Antilock brakes and stability control are optional on all trim levels.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

