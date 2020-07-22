Menu
2009 GMC Savana

51,154 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2009 GMC Savana

2009 GMC Savana

Cargo Van **New Arrival**

2009 GMC Savana

Cargo Van **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

51,154KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5473655
  • Stock #: V425A
  • VIN: 1GTGG25C991161804

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # V425A
  • Mileage 51,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Vinyl Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

