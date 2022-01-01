Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

133,132 KM

Details Description

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Wow Cars

639-590-7118

SLE

Location

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

133,132KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8139976
  • Stock #: W333
  • VIN: 3GTEK13389G124151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 133,132 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 GMC Sierra SLE Crew Cab 4x4 includes:Certified and mechanical inspectionAlloy Wheels5.3 L V8 EnginePower SeatsRemote StartPower WindowsRunning BoardsCruise ControlTow Hitch Drop-in Bedliner and much more.Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

