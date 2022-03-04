$CALL+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Regina
306-526-6421
2009 GMC Sierra 1500
2009 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab SL **New Arrival**
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-526-6421
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
168,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: X574A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 168,770 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7