2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Stock #: X574A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # X574A

Mileage 168,770 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire 4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.