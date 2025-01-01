$15,800+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,706KM
VIN 5J6RE48789L804439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 886
- Mileage 169,706 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L AWDOdometer: 169,706km
Price: $15800+taxes
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
Highlight Features:--All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Sunroof
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power locks
-Power windows
-Power Side Mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
