2009 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD
Odometer: 169,706km
Price: $15800+taxes

WOW Factors:
-Certified and mechanical inspection

Highlight Features:
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Sunroof
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power locks
-Power windows
-Power Side Mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.

Welcome to WOW CARS Family! We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2009 Honda CR-V

169,706 KM

Details Description

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

12440200

2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,706KM
VIN 5J6RE48789L804439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 886
  • Mileage 169,706 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda CR-V EX-L AWDOdometer: 169,706km
Price: $15800+taxes


WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection




Highlight Features:--All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Sunroof
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power locks
-Power windows
-Power Side Mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.



Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2009 Honda CR-V