Only 188,984 Miles! This Hyundai Elantra Touring boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering its polished transmission. Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Sunglass holder.*This Hyundai Elantra Touring Comes Equipped with These Options *Shift interlock system, Roof mounted antenna, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, Pwr mirrors, Pwr engine-speed sensing rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, Front/rear stabilizer bars, Front/rear door map pockets, Front/rear crumple zones.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2009 Hyundai Elantra

188,984 KM

2009 Hyundai Elantra

Touring L

2009 Hyundai Elantra

Touring L

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
188,984KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDB85E29U044095

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,984 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 188,984 Miles! This Hyundai Elantra Touring boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering it's polished transmission. Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Sunglass holder.*This Hyundai Elantra Touring Comes Equipped with These Options *Shift interlock system, Roof mounted antenna, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, Pwr mirrors, Pwr engine-speed sensing rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, Front/rear stabilizer bars, Front/rear door map pockets, Front/rear crumple zones.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

2009 Hyundai Elantra