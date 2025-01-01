$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2009 Hyundai Elantra
Touring L
2009 Hyundai Elantra
Touring L
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,984 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 188,984 Miles! This Hyundai Elantra Touring boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering it's polished transmission. Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Sunglass holder.*This Hyundai Elantra Touring Comes Equipped with These Options *Shift interlock system, Roof mounted antenna, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, Pwr mirrors, Pwr engine-speed sensing rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, Front/rear stabilizer bars, Front/rear door map pockets, Front/rear crumple zones.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-737-4958