Menu
Account
Sign In
2009 Hyundai Santa fe Limited AWD <br/> Odometer: 136,106km <br/> Price: $12,990+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Limited Edition <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:- <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Leather Power Seats <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -All Wheel Drive lock <br/> -Dual Climate Control <br/> -Power Window, Power Locks <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

136,106 KM

Details Description

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12195076

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,106KM
VIN 5NMSH73E39H329063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W835
  • Mileage 136,106 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Hyundai Santa fe Limited AWD
Odometer: 136,106km
Price: $12,990+taxes


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Limited Edition


Highlight features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Leather Power Seats
-Sunroof
-Alloy Wheels
-Heated Seats
-All Wheel Drive lock
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Window, Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more.


Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Ford Focus SE 84,878 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Premium for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Premium 34,442 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 117,811 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe