2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD DVD
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8272443
- Stock #: P2252
- VIN: 5NMSH73E49H269326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,900 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED ALL WHEEL DRIVE LEATHER SUNROOF DVD
Our Hyundai Santa Fe has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Well-designed cabin, impressive standard safety features and crash-test scores. An excellent value plus plenty of safety features and amenities make the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe a very good choice when it comes to midsize crossover SUVs. Vehicles like the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe are responsible for Hyundai's reputation as a brand that offers quality and affordability. Where the previous Santa Fe had an odd but unique look, the recently redesigned, current version is about as mainstream as you can get. the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe is a great choice for young families in need of all-purpose transportation. full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control and a six-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port. The midlevel SE trim features a larger V6 engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic headlights, a trip computer and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The top-of-the-line Santa Fe Limited adds a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control and a premium Infinity audio system with a six-CD changer and rear-seat entertainment system. The 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe offers an impressive array of standard safety features including antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length head curtain airbags and active front-seat head restraints.In government crash tests, the Santa Fe received a perfect five stars for protection in frontal and side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Santa Fe earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
