2009 Jeep Patriot

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Exterior
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
- SPEED CONTROL
- 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
- 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
- DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL
- 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD)
- TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P215/65R17 all-terrain OWL tires
- P215/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES
- REAR 60/40 SPLIT RECLINING SEAT
- DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odour resistant anti-static fabric
- SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: pwr express open/close sunroof leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls (6) Boston Acoustic speakers w/subwoofer (2) articulating liftgate speakers SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription
- SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription UConnect hands-free communication universal consumer interface (UCI) auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
- 25E NORTH CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine 5-speed manual trans 115-volt aux pwr outlet air cond deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster front passenger fold-flat-forward seat illuminated entry interior...
