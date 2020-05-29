Menu
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2009 Jeep Patriot

2009 Jeep Patriot

north

2009 Jeep Patriot

north

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,956KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5191826
  • Stock #: 20DU03B
  • VIN: 1J4FF28B39D132762
Exterior Colour
Deep Water Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

COMING SOON!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
  • 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL
  • 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD)
  • TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P215/65R17 all-terrain OWL tires
  • P215/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES
  • REAR 60/40 SPLIT RECLINING SEAT
  • DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odour resistant anti-static fabric
  • SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: pwr express open/close sunroof leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls (6) Boston Acoustic speakers w/subwoofer (2) articulating liftgate speakers SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription
  • SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription UConnect hands-free communication universal consumer interface (UCI) auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
  • 25E NORTH CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine 5-speed manual trans 115-volt aux pwr outlet air cond deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster front passenger fold-flat-forward seat illuminated entry interior...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

