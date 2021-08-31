Menu
2009 Saturn Vue

101,203 KM

Details Description Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2009 Saturn Vue

2009 Saturn Vue

Hybrid WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

2009 Saturn Vue

Hybrid WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

101,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7866372
  • Stock #: w261
  • VIN: 3GSCL93Z39S619723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # w261
  • Mileage 101,203 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2009 SATURN VUE GREEN LINE HYBRID is a local vehicle. It is a one owner SUV - it was company owned - and very well maintained. It did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid's "mild" hybrid system produces superior gas mileage. The 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid sports some mighty fine fuel economy ratings for its size -- 28 combined mpg evokes economy cars, not 3,800-pound compact SUVs. Beyond its green credentials, the Vue Hybrid features solid road manners, plenty of standard equipment and a high-quality interior. The 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid is a compact crossover SUV available in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, cruise control, full power accessories, automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, OnStar and a six-speaker stereo with single-CD/MP3 player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 172 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque. A small electric motor provides a smidgen of extra help during acceleration, but its primary role is to restart the engine after it automatically shuts off at a stop. Energy normally lost during braking is recouped by the Vue Hybrid's regenerative braking system. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard, and the Vue Hybrid comes only with front-wheel drive. Fuel economy estimates are 25 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined. The Vue Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and OnStar. In government crash tests, the 2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid achieved a perfect five stars for both frontal and side-impact protection. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Vue its highest rating of "Good" in side and frontal-offset crash tests. The Vue Hybrid sports the kind of high-grade materials one expects to find in European cars, which makes sense given that the Vue is essentially a rebadged Opel Antara from GM's European division. Controls are simple and well marked, and an array of chrome-accented round shapes, from the gauges to the air vents and climate controls, lends a sense of style that's rare in this segment. Brushed-aluminum accents on the steering wheel, door panels, parking brake and shift knob add to the upscale ambience. Front seat comfort is generally adequate, though some folks may find the seat cushions a bit short and the seats somewhat lacking in lumbar support. The comfy second-row seats recline and offer decent legroom.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

