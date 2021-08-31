2009 Saturn Vue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 2 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7866372

7866372 Stock #: w261

w261 VIN: 3GSCL93Z39S619723

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # w261

Mileage 101,203 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Seating Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.