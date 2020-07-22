Menu
2009 Suzuki Swift

109,219 KM

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

  • Listing ID: 5390858
  • Stock #: 20315B
  • VIN: KL5TJ66E09B402673

109,219KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20315B
  • Mileage 109,219 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

