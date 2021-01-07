2009 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls 4 Speed Automatic Power Gas Pedal GPS System

