Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2009 Toyota Venza
V6
Location
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
82,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10613547
- Stock #: 2336301
- VIN: 4T3ZK11A59U009378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
