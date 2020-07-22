2010 Acura RDX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Side Curtain Airbags Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) 3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners Child-proof rear door locks Exterior Tinted Glass Media / Nav / Comm Compass Convenience Front Cup Holders Exterior temperature indicator Front/rear floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel filler door release Remote entry system Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down (2) 12V pwr outlets Seating Rear seat heater ducts 60/40 split folding rear seat w/armrest Trim Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Security Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer Comfort Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES 18" Alloy Wheels Front & rear splash guards Automatic Transmission Cooler Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature Maintenance Minder system Illuminated glove box Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear centre armrest w/cupholder Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Drive-by-wire throttle Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors Multi-info display Chip-resistant lower body panels Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console HomeLink universal remote Hard cargo cover lid P235/55R18 all-season tires Lift-up tailgate Tilt & telescoping steering wheel w/audio/cruise controls Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator Dual lluminated vanity mirrors High intensity discharge automatic headlights Flip open door pockets Rear door pockets 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Sequential SportShift, paddle-shifters, Grade Logic Control Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar 4-wheel anti-lock brakes system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface w/steering wheel-mounted controls Reverse camera display in rearview mirror Lighting -inc: map lights, ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights, glove compartment light 2.3L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC turbocharged 4-cyl intercooled engine

