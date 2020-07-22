Menu
2010 Acura RDX

95,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Midtown Auto Sales

306-347-2277

2010 Acura RDX

2010 Acura RDX

2010 Acura RDX

Location

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5650227
  VIN: 5J8TB1H21AA800502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl (Black)
  • Interior Colour Ebony ()
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Acura RDX 2.3 i-Vtec Turbo!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Side Curtain Airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners
Child-proof rear door locks
Tinted Glass
Compass
Front Cup Holders
Exterior temperature indicator
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Remote entry system
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Rear seat heater ducts
60/40 split folding rear seat w/armrest
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer
Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
18" Alloy Wheels
Front & rear splash guards
Automatic Transmission Cooler
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Maintenance Minder system
Illuminated glove box
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear centre armrest w/cupholder
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors
Multi-info display
Chip-resistant lower body panels
Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system
Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console
HomeLink universal remote
Hard cargo cover lid
P235/55R18 all-season tires
Lift-up tailgate
Tilt & telescoping steering wheel w/audio/cruise controls
Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator
Dual lluminated vanity mirrors
High intensity discharge automatic headlights
Flip open door pockets
Rear door pockets
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Sequential SportShift, paddle-shifters, Grade Logic Control
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
4-wheel anti-lock brakes system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface w/steering wheel-mounted controls
Reverse camera display in rearview mirror
Lighting -inc: map lights, ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights, glove compartment light
2.3L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC turbocharged 4-cyl intercooled engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

