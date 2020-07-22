2010 Acura RDX

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners
Child-proof rear door locks
Exterior temperature indicator
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
60/40 split folding rear seat w/armrest
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer
Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration
Front & rear splash guards
Automatic Transmission Cooler
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Maintenance Minder system
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear centre armrest w/cupholder
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors
Chip-resistant lower body panels
Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system
Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console
HomeLink universal remote
P235/55R18 all-season tires
Tilt & telescoping steering wheel w/audio/cruise controls
Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator
Dual lluminated vanity mirrors
High intensity discharge automatic headlights
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Sequential SportShift, paddle-shifters, Grade Logic Control
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
4-wheel anti-lock brakes system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface w/steering wheel-mounted controls
Reverse camera display in rearview mirror
Lighting -inc: map lights, ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights, glove compartment light
2.3L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC turbocharged 4-cyl intercooled engine
