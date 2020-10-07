2010 Audi A4

Dual visor vanity mirrors
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches
Split folding rear seat back
Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension
Pwr vented front & solid rear disc brakes
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) for rear brakes
Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down
Heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory
Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage
(2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners
Bi-xenon headlamps w/light sensor
Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
Bluetooth phone preperation
Symphony AM/FM/MP3/6-CD radio
Aluminum decorative inlays
Electromechanical parking brake
4-spoke multifunction leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel
2.0L FSI I4 turbo-charged engine
5-link double wishbone front suspension
Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet, front/rear ashtrays, (2) integrated cupholders w/spring-loaded size adjustment, fold down height adjustable front centre armrest w/storage
Driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer, outside temp display, auto check system, speed warning device
Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams
Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: auto pretensioners, belt force limiters
6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.