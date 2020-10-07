Menu
2010 Audi A4

147,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Midtown Auto Sales

306-347-2277

2010 Audi A4

2010 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM

2010 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM

Location

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6181491
  • VIN: WAUWFCFL1AA004188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz Gray Metallic (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Black (GD)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus Wagon HEATED LEATHER

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Brake Assist
Rear Side Airbags
Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split folding rear seat back
Space saver spare tire
(2) front fog lights
Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Pwr vented front & solid rear disc brakes
Rear door child locks
Valet key
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) for rear brakes
Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down
Body coloured bumpers
Heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory
Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage
(2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners
Bi-xenon headlamps w/light sensor
Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
Bluetooth phone preperation
Memory for driver seat
3-zone climate control
Symphony AM/FM/MP3/6-CD radio
Aluminum decorative inlays
Electromechanical parking brake
4-spoke multifunction leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel
2.0L FSI I4 turbo-charged engine
5-link double wishbone front suspension
Servotronic steering
Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet, front/rear ashtrays, (2) integrated cupholders w/spring-loaded size adjustment, fold down height adjustable front centre armrest w/storage
Driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer, outside temp display, auto check system, speed warning device
Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams
Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: auto pretensioners, belt force limiters
6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission
Aux-in audio jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Midtown Auto Sales

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

