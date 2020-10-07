2010 Audi A4

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Dual visor vanity mirrors Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism Safety Brake Assist Rear Side Airbags Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split folding rear seat back Exterior Space saver spare tire (2) front fog lights Suspension Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension

Additional Features SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Pwr vented front & solid rear disc brakes Rear door child locks Valet key quattro permanent all-wheel drive system Torsen torque sensing centre differential 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) for rear brakes Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down Body coloured bumpers Heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage (2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners Bi-xenon headlamps w/light sensor Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles Bluetooth phone preperation Memory for driver seat 3-zone climate control Symphony AM/FM/MP3/6-CD radio Aluminum decorative inlays Electromechanical parking brake 4-spoke multifunction leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel 2.0L FSI I4 turbo-charged engine 5-link double wishbone front suspension Servotronic steering Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet, front/rear ashtrays, (2) integrated cupholders w/spring-loaded size adjustment, fold down height adjustable front centre armrest w/storage Driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer, outside temp display, auto check system, speed warning device Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off Front 3-point seat belts -inc: auto pretensioners, belt force limiters 6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission Aux-in audio jack

