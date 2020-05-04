2010 BMW 5 Series

- Exterior
-
- Safety
-
- ANTI-LOCK BRAKE SYSTEM
- Child safety rear door locks
- Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
- Front/rear curtain airbags
- Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) in rear outboard positions
- Convenience
-
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Halogen front/rear foglights
- Windows
-
- Suspension
-
- Double wishbone front suspension
- Additional Features
-
- Tool Kit
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Interlocking door anchoring system
- Voice Command
- front/rear dual cupholders
- Front/rear reading lights
- Active front head restraints
- Front/rear park distance control
- Adaptive LED brakelights
- HD Radio
- Vehicle & key memory
- Illuminated door handles
- Electromechanical parking brake w/automatic hold
- Frameless door windows
- Chrome-plated exterior trim
- Ornamental grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
- Adaptive light control
- Retractable headlight washers
- Follow-me-home function -inc: pathway illumination
- Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr folding mirrors w/memory
- Rain-sensing vehicle-speed sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
- Driver/front passenger 4-way lumbar support
- Adjustable front armrests
- 40/20/40 fold-down rear bench seat -inc: manual fore-aft/backrest angle adjustment
- Fold-up rear centre armrest
- Check control vehicle monitor system -inc: condition-based service display
- Personal profile -inc: storage of vehicle settings downloadable via USB
- HDD-based navigation system
- Open storage compartments in all doors & front seatback storage
- Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
- Courtesy lights w/automatic dimming
- B-pillar clothes hook
- Fully enclosed trunk w/movable partition
- Front dual-stage dual-threshold airbags w/passenger occupant sensor
- 3-point safety belts -inc: front force limiters w/pyrotechnical tensioning system
- Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X)
- Twin-tube gas-pressure shock absorbers
- Dual-panel panoramic glass moonroof -inc: pwr slide/lift front panel, fixed rear panel, pwr interior sunshade, speed-variable wind deflector
- Xenon automatic headlights w/auto-levelling -inc: LED corona rings, cornering lights
- Anti-theft alarm system -inc: keyhead remote operation, interior motion detector
- Pwr outlets -inc: front passenger footwell, back of centre console, trunk
- 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes w/composite front rotors
- Brake energy regeneration system
- Integral-V rear suspension
- Vehicle-speed-sensitive variable-assist (Servotronic) rack & pinion pwr steering
- Crumple zones -inc: front sub-frame & bulkhead, floor pan, side frame, roof
- Impact sensor w/battery safety terminal -inc: disconnection of alternator, fuel pump, starter from battery, turns on hazard/interior lights, unlocks doors
- Electronic limited-slip differential
- Fully electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
- Gracenote media database
- 4-zone automatic climate control -inc: B-pillar air vents, solar & fogging sensor, automatic air recirculation, micro-filter ventilation system w/replaceable active-charcoal filter
- Ambiance lighting -inc: front/rear door panels/pockets, dashboard below wood trim, rear of front seat backrests, "BMW" door entry sills, LED lighting integrated into roof liner
- Black panel instrumentation cluster -inc: LCD main & trip odometer displays, warning indicators in dial faces, electronic analog speedometer & tachometer
- iDrive system -inc: on-board computer & controller, 10.2" LCD display, (8) programmable memory buttons, electronic owners manual
- Pwr windows -inc: key-off, front/rear 1-touch up/down, anti-trapping feature, opening from remote, closing from exterior lock
- 4.4L DI 32-valve twin-turbocharged V8 engine -inc: 4-overhead camshafts, double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
- 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission -inc: sport & manual modes, adaptive transmission control (ATC)
- Dynamic driving control w/(3) settings for normal, sport, sport+
- Electronically controlled engine cooling (map cooling)
- Glass mat battery
- Twin chromed trapezoid tailpipes
- 600-watt premium hi-fi sound system -inc: 14-speakers, 2-subwoofers, 7-band graphic equalizer w/Dirac Live, digital 9-channel amplifier
- Pre-wiring for SIRIUS satellite radio tuner
- xDrive, All wheel drive system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.