2010 BMW 5 Series

Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Safety ANTI-LOCK BRAKE SYSTEM

Child safety rear door locks

Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags

Front/rear curtain airbags

Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) in rear outboard positions Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener

Halogen front/rear foglights Windows Rear Window Defroster Suspension Double wishbone front suspension

Additional Features Tool Kit

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Interlocking door anchoring system

Voice Command

front/rear dual cupholders

Front/rear reading lights

Active front head restraints

Front/rear park distance control

Adaptive LED brakelights

HD Radio

Vehicle & key memory

Illuminated door handles

Electromechanical parking brake w/automatic hold

Frameless door windows

Chrome-plated exterior trim

Ornamental grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars

Adaptive light control

Retractable headlight washers

Follow-me-home function -inc: pathway illumination

Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr folding mirrors w/memory

Rain-sensing vehicle-speed sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets

Driver/front passenger 4-way lumbar support

Adjustable front armrests

40/20/40 fold-down rear bench seat -inc: manual fore-aft/backrest angle adjustment

Fold-up rear centre armrest

Check control vehicle monitor system -inc: condition-based service display

Personal profile -inc: storage of vehicle settings downloadable via USB

HDD-based navigation system

Open storage compartments in all doors & front seatback storage

Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors

Courtesy lights w/automatic dimming

B-pillar clothes hook

Fully enclosed trunk w/movable partition

Front dual-stage dual-threshold airbags w/passenger occupant sensor

3-point safety belts -inc: front force limiters w/pyrotechnical tensioning system

Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X)

Twin-tube gas-pressure shock absorbers

Dual-panel panoramic glass moonroof -inc: pwr slide/lift front panel, fixed rear panel, pwr interior sunshade, speed-variable wind deflector

Xenon automatic headlights w/auto-levelling -inc: LED corona rings, cornering lights

Anti-theft alarm system -inc: keyhead remote operation, interior motion detector

Pwr outlets -inc: front passenger footwell, back of centre console, trunk

4-wheel ventilated disc brakes w/composite front rotors

Brake energy regeneration system

Integral-V rear suspension

Vehicle-speed-sensitive variable-assist (Servotronic) rack & pinion pwr steering

Crumple zones -inc: front sub-frame & bulkhead, floor pan, side frame, roof

Impact sensor w/battery safety terminal -inc: disconnection of alternator, fuel pump, starter from battery, turns on hazard/interior lights, unlocks doors

Electronic limited-slip differential

Fully electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system

Gracenote media database

4-zone automatic climate control -inc: B-pillar air vents, solar & fogging sensor, automatic air recirculation, micro-filter ventilation system w/replaceable active-charcoal filter

Ambiance lighting -inc: front/rear door panels/pockets, dashboard below wood trim, rear of front seat backrests, "BMW" door entry sills, LED lighting integrated into roof liner

Black panel instrumentation cluster -inc: LCD main & trip odometer displays, warning indicators in dial faces, electronic analog speedometer & tachometer

iDrive system -inc: on-board computer & controller, 10.2" LCD display, (8) programmable memory buttons, electronic owners manual

Pwr windows -inc: key-off, front/rear 1-touch up/down, anti-trapping feature, opening from remote, closing from exterior lock

4.4L DI 32-valve twin-turbocharged V8 engine -inc: 4-overhead camshafts, double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing

8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission -inc: sport & manual modes, adaptive transmission control (ATC)

Dynamic driving control w/(3) settings for normal, sport, sport+

Electronically controlled engine cooling (map cooling)

Glass mat battery

Twin chromed trapezoid tailpipes

600-watt premium hi-fi sound system -inc: 14-speakers, 2-subwoofers, 7-band graphic equalizer w/Dirac Live, digital 9-channel amplifier

Pre-wiring for SIRIUS satellite radio tuner

xDrive, All wheel drive system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.