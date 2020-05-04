Menu
2010 BMW 5 Series

Gran Turismo 550i xDrive

2010 BMW 5 Series

Gran Turismo 550i xDrive

Location

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4969749
  • VIN: WBASP4C55AC341331
Exterior Colour
Alpine White (White)
Interior Colour
Black (LCSW)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive HEATED MASSAGE SEATS

Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Safety
  • ANTI-LOCK BRAKE SYSTEM
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
  • Front/rear curtain airbags
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) in rear outboard positions
Convenience
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Halogen front/rear foglights
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Suspension
  • Double wishbone front suspension
Additional Features
  • Tool Kit
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Interlocking door anchoring system
  • Voice Command
  • front/rear dual cupholders
  • Front/rear reading lights
  • Active front head restraints
  • Front/rear park distance control
  • Adaptive LED brakelights
  • HD Radio
  • Vehicle & key memory
  • Illuminated door handles
  • Electromechanical parking brake w/automatic hold
  • Frameless door windows
  • Chrome-plated exterior trim
  • Ornamental grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
  • Adaptive light control
  • Retractable headlight washers
  • Follow-me-home function -inc: pathway illumination
  • Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr folding mirrors w/memory
  • Rain-sensing vehicle-speed sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
  • Driver/front passenger 4-way lumbar support
  • Adjustable front armrests
  • 40/20/40 fold-down rear bench seat -inc: manual fore-aft/backrest angle adjustment
  • Fold-up rear centre armrest
  • Check control vehicle monitor system -inc: condition-based service display
  • Personal profile -inc: storage of vehicle settings downloadable via USB
  • HDD-based navigation system
  • Open storage compartments in all doors & front seatback storage
  • Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
  • Courtesy lights w/automatic dimming
  • B-pillar clothes hook
  • Fully enclosed trunk w/movable partition
  • Front dual-stage dual-threshold airbags w/passenger occupant sensor
  • 3-point safety belts -inc: front force limiters w/pyrotechnical tensioning system
  • Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X)
  • Twin-tube gas-pressure shock absorbers
  • Dual-panel panoramic glass moonroof -inc: pwr slide/lift front panel, fixed rear panel, pwr interior sunshade, speed-variable wind deflector
  • Xenon automatic headlights w/auto-levelling -inc: LED corona rings, cornering lights
  • Anti-theft alarm system -inc: keyhead remote operation, interior motion detector
  • Pwr outlets -inc: front passenger footwell, back of centre console, trunk
  • 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes w/composite front rotors
  • Brake energy regeneration system
  • Integral-V rear suspension
  • Vehicle-speed-sensitive variable-assist (Servotronic) rack & pinion pwr steering
  • Crumple zones -inc: front sub-frame & bulkhead, floor pan, side frame, roof
  • Impact sensor w/battery safety terminal -inc: disconnection of alternator, fuel pump, starter from battery, turns on hazard/interior lights, unlocks doors
  • Electronic limited-slip differential
  • Fully electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
  • Gracenote media database
  • 4-zone automatic climate control -inc: B-pillar air vents, solar & fogging sensor, automatic air recirculation, micro-filter ventilation system w/replaceable active-charcoal filter
  • Ambiance lighting -inc: front/rear door panels/pockets, dashboard below wood trim, rear of front seat backrests, "BMW" door entry sills, LED lighting integrated into roof liner
  • Black panel instrumentation cluster -inc: LCD main & trip odometer displays, warning indicators in dial faces, electronic analog speedometer & tachometer
  • iDrive system -inc: on-board computer & controller, 10.2" LCD display, (8) programmable memory buttons, electronic owners manual
  • Pwr windows -inc: key-off, front/rear 1-touch up/down, anti-trapping feature, opening from remote, closing from exterior lock
  • 4.4L DI 32-valve twin-turbocharged V8 engine -inc: 4-overhead camshafts, double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
  • 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission -inc: sport & manual modes, adaptive transmission control (ATC)
  • Dynamic driving control w/(3) settings for normal, sport, sport+
  • Electronically controlled engine cooling (map cooling)
  • Glass mat battery
  • Twin chromed trapezoid tailpipes
  • 600-watt premium hi-fi sound system -inc: 14-speakers, 2-subwoofers, 7-band graphic equalizer w/Dirac Live, digital 9-channel amplifier
  • Pre-wiring for SIRIUS satellite radio tuner
  • xDrive, All wheel drive system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Midtown Auto Sales

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

