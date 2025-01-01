$13,998+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Colorado
LT 4X4 Extended Cab
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4X4 SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Our 2010 Chevrolet Colorado has been through a presale inspection and recived a fll synthetic oil change. It is a Saskatchewan vehicle with no major accidents.The 2010 Chevy Colorado comes standard with the OnStar emergency communications system, antilock brakes, stability control, traction control and side curtain airbags. The Colorados 3.7-liter inline-5 produces 242 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque and gets good fuel economy. The 6 ft box and short cab mean you can work like a truck while still being able to park in a crowded parking lot like an SUV. Of course 4x4 gives you the option of making full use of this truck all year round and in any situation. Aftermarket warranties available, please ask our sales staff!
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Siman Auto Sales
